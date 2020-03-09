Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Betty Hoyle Obituary
Betty Hoyle
Betty June Hoyle, 86, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker and member of First Baptist Church in Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Hoyle; a daughter, Susan Hoyle; her parents, Clausese and Lucille (Bruce) Johnson; and a sister, Joyce Scrivner.
She is survived by two daughters, Jane Dell Collins of Central, S.C., and Sherri Jo Marvin of Rudy; a brother, Noah Johnson of Barling; four grandchildren, Clark and Kelsey Collins, Logan Caudle and Lane Breeden; and two great-grandchildren, Cora June Caudle and Marshall Clark Collins III.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith at a later date, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Lane Breeden, Clark Collins, Craig Marvin, Marshall Collins, Nate Caudle and Alan Marvin.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 10, 2020
