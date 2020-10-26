Betty Lennier
Betty L. Lennier, 92, of Van Buren went to be with her savior on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at her home.
She was a retired bookkeeper for Sears with 25 years of service in Michigan. She was an accomplished pianist/organist and a member of Van Buren Garden Gate Garden Club and First Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 56 years, Leslie "Pete" B. Lennier, who passed away in 2002; her parents, Harry and Victoria (Littlejohn) Bridges; two sisters, Esther Dolan and Mary Pollock; and seven brothers, Paul, Vern, Frank, Carl, Charles, Billy and Harry Bridges.
She is survived by her daughter and caregiver, Nancy Lennier of Van Buren; her daughter, Ava Stevens of Hixson, Tenn.; her son, Leslie E. Lennier; her brother, Bobby Bridges of Bonanza; seven grandchildren, including Blake Lennier of California, who was more of a son and doted on her; and three great-grandchildren, with Jonathan Lennier of Baton Rouge, La., about to make her a great-great-grandmother.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Charles Jennings of Fort Smith; Heart of Hospice in Fort Smith; and last but not least, Lisa Carlson, CNA, of Home Helpers, who was the caregiver they needed so desperately.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church Homebound Ministry, P.O. Box 609, Fort Smith, AR 72902; or Heart of Hospice, 1401 S. Waldron Road, Suite 201, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
.