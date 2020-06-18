Betty Roe
Betty Joyce Roe, 89, of Alma passed peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 19, 1930, in Pleasant View to Jessie and Ora (Robertson) Murray. She was a homemaker and had worked for Dixie Cup.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, I.J. Roe; a son, Terrell Roe; a sister, Zoe Ann Coulter; and a brother, Donald Lee Murray.
She is survived by a son, Larry Roe and wife Anna of Mulberry; a granddaughter, Kimberly Huggins and husband Jason of Ozark; two great-grandchildren, Landry and Jake Huggins; a niece, Pam Murray of Chino, Calif.; and three nephews, Russell Coulter of Alma, Mark Coulter of St. Louis and Lee Murray of Chino.
Sincere thanks to her special caregivers, Linda Medlock and Terri Halpin.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23 at Vine Prairie Baptist Life Center in Mulberry with interment to follow at New Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Vine Prairie Baptist Life Center, 2128 U.S. 64, Mulberry, prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Jason Huggins, Jake Huggins, Craig Roe and Bobby Crocker.
Honorary pallbearers are Jim Carr, David Williams, James Bernard and Hugh Spencer.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.