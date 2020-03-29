|
Betty Teague
Betty Irene Teague, 71, of Alma passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at her home. She was born Oct. 27, 1948, in Danville to the late Bud and Adell (Barnes) Ward. She retired from Dixie Cup and was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Mountainburg. Betty loved taking care of her family and church, and garage sales.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Teague of the home; three sons, Steven Rauser and wife Kim of Huntington, Andy Rauser and wife Bianca and Lance Teague, both of Fort Smith, AR; two sisters, Linda Wilkinson and Mona Buergler; a brother, Raymond Ward; five grandchildren, Andrea Rodonski, Brian Rauser, Brayley Gattis, Haley Rauser and Taylor Walker; and five great-grandchildren.
Private graveside service will be held under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Pallbearers will be Steven Rauser, Andy Rauser, Lance Teague, Brian Rauser and Matt Rodonski.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 30, 2020