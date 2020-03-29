Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Teague
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Teague


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Teague Obituary
Betty Teague
Betty Irene Teague, 71, of Alma passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at her home. She was born Oct. 27, 1948, in Danville to the late Bud and Adell (Barnes) Ward. She retired from Dixie Cup and was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Mountainburg. Betty loved taking care of her family and church, and garage sales.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Teague of the home; three sons, Steven Rauser and wife Kim of Huntington, Andy Rauser and wife Bianca and Lance Teague, both of Fort Smith, AR; two sisters, Linda Wilkinson and Mona Buergler; a brother, Raymond Ward; five grandchildren, Andrea Rodonski, Brian Rauser, Brayley Gattis, Haley Rauser and Taylor Walker; and five great-grandchildren.
Private graveside service will be held under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Pallbearers will be Steven Rauser, Andy Rauser, Lance Teague, Brian Rauser and Matt Rodonski.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -