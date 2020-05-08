|
|
Betty Williams
Betty Owen Williams passed on May 7, 2020. She was born Sept. 12, 1929, to Perry and Martha Gladden Owen. She lived in rural Crawford County her entire life. She was salutatorian of Van Buren High School class of 1947 and spent her years in faithful service to her family, her church and her community. She married Joe W. Williams in 1948 and they enjoyed 52 years together, before his passing in 2000. After years of dairy farming, they established Village Florist, which later became Williams Florist, and spent many years spreading joy and comfort to their customers. Betty was an active member of First Baptist Church in Van Buren, where she participated in the Open Hands Ministry and The Gideons Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Stephen; a grandson, Jackson Williams; a sister, Ada Johnson; and a brother, James Perry Owen.
Betty is survived by three children, Elizabeth Jo Williams and Fred Owen Williams (Shirley), both of Van Buren, and Susan Lynn Doshier (Wade) of Dallas; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren, including two sets of twins. She is also survived by a sister, Ann Clegg (Dorcy); and a brother, John Owens (Jane) of Van Buren. Betty enjoyed many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Private burial alongside her husband, son and grandson will be at Roselawn Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Memorial donations may be made to Open Hands Ministry at First Baptist Church, 945 Main St., Van Buren, AR 72956.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on May 9, 2020