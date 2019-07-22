Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
Beverly Arnold Obituary
Beverly Arnold
Beverly Arnold, 82, of Kibler died Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service was held Tuesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Newberry Cemetery in Alma.
She is survived by two sons, Marty and Randy Arnold, both of Kibler; three sisters, Corene Morgan and Carol Henderson, both of Mountainburg, and Debra Fimple of Ozark; two brothers, Danny Parker of Rudy and Mike Parker of Van Buren; and three grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on July 24, 2019
