Beverly Arnold
Beverly Arnold, 82, of Kibler died Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service was held Tuesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Newberry Cemetery in Alma.
She is survived by two sons, Marty and Randy Arnold, both of Kibler; three sisters, Corene Morgan and Carol Henderson, both of Mountainburg, and Debra Fimple of Ozark; two brothers, Danny Parker of Rudy and Mike Parker of Van Buren; and three grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on July 24, 2019