Beverly Masterson-Estep
Beverly A. Masterson-Estep, 92, of Alma passed away July 17, 2019, at her home. She was born April 22, 1927, in Park Falls, Wis., to the late Roland and Juanita (Juno) Goellner. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Estep.
Cremation is under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include a son, Bill Masterson of Las Vegas; stepdaughters, Debbie VanZandt of Fairfield, Calif., DeeDee Bartlett of Enumclaw, Wash., Jackie DeFrancesco of Glenolden, Pa., and Sandy Johnson of Alma; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on July 18, 2019