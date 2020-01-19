Home

More Obituaries for Bill Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Davis


1948 - 2020
Bill Davis Obituary
Bill Davis
Bill Davis, 71, of Lavaca passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at his home. He worked at Rheem Manufacturing for 39 years as a parts controller. He was a member of East Side Baptist Church of Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loyd Davis and Lou (Stevens) Davis.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby Davis of the home; a daughter, Mona Davis of Fort Smith; a son, Greg Davis of Fort Smith; a sister, Euvonna of Pocola; a brother, Ben Davis of Subiaco; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Ocker Memorial Chapel with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
There is no set visitation.
Pallbearers will be Dekon Freeman, John Pendergrass, Hunter Freeman, Matt Freeman, Joe Craine, Weston Craine and Evan Dunabin.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Jan. 20, 2020
