Bill Lovett
Bill Lovett, the co-owner of Ginger Tree Restaurant, which he ran for more than 40 years, died Dec. 18, 2019, at Memory Lane in Van Buren. He was 81 years old.
Mr. Lovett, or as he preferred, "Bill," was married to his grade school sweetheart, Phyllis Lovett, for 48 years. She died in 2004. His daughter, Stephanie Teague, died in 2009.
He is survived by two sons, Bill Jr. and Greg; a daughter-in-law, Gail Lovett; and three grandsons, Riley Lovett, Eli Lovett and Alex Ritchie.
He was born in Arkoma in 1938. He met Phyllis in grade school. As a young couple, they worked at her family's Nations Drive-In, which the couple eventually made over as the Ginger Tree Restaurant. On any given day, the whole family could be found inside the buffet-style mainstay at 1915 East Main Street in Van Buren. Bill woke up at 4 a.m., seven days a week to keep the restaurant going. He worked 70 to 80 hours a week and took off once a year for vacation. His goal was to pack the family in his big, white Cadillac and visit every state.
Bill Lovett loved cars and at one time or another owned Cadillacs, Corvettes and a Porsche. He loved to watch cars roar by, making repeat trips to the Daytona 500 and once to the Indy 500. He and Phyllis loved traveling in their motor home; it came in handy when parking in the Daytona 500's infield. It also took them on gambling trips to Las Vegas and Mississippi, where Bill liked to play the slot machines.
Bill couldn't sit still and could be spotted about town walking for hours. He also couldn't resist Braum's burgers and fries, Hershey's chocolate bars and glazed donuts. He swore by electric razors and burned through paperback mysteries. Even as he became older and his mind was not quite as sharp, he continued to fancy an afternoon spent at Suzie Q's for a few Buds, peanuts and to talk to his friends.
There will be no formal services at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Donations may be made to Heart of Hospice, 2910 Jenny Lind Road, Building 4, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
