Bill Mullins III
Bill Lloyd William Mullins III, 52, of Ward passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was born March 14, 1968, in Wichita, Kan., to Lloyd William Mullins Jr. and Phyllis Evans Mullins.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Jennifer Mullins; a daughter, Turi Branson (Steven); a son, Evan Mullins (Katey); three grandchildren, Cooper Mullins, Aribella Branson and Scarlett Mullins coming in October; his parents, Lloyd and Kathy Mullins; and three siblings, Phillip Mullins, Dennis Mullins and Dawniel Armstrong.
Bill will be dearly missed by his entire family as well as the many lives he influenced over his years as an educator.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28 at Moore's Cabot Funeral Home in Cabot. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home's website.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.