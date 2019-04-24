|
Bill Shelley
Bill Shelley, 81, of Rudy passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Sept. 13, 1937, in Lebanon, Ind., to the late Richard and Laverna Shelley. He was a retired millwright and served in the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by three sons, Lee, Bobby and Jerry.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara of the home; six daughters, Lori and Lisa, both of Texas, Dawn of Louisiana, Lisa of Oklahoma, B.J. of Kansas and Sherry of Arkansas; four sons, Leslie of Texas, Billy of Indiana and Christopher and Gregory, both of Arkansas; a sister, Denise of Indiana; a brother, Mike of Virginia; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. Interment of ashes will be held at a later date at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 27, 2019