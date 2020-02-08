Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Spivey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Spivey Jr.


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill Spivey Jr. Obituary
Bill Spivey Jr.
Bill C. Spivey Jr., of Mountainburg, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Mulberry. He was born Feb. 15, 1952, in Houston to the late Bill Spivey Sr. and Evelyn (Hall) Spivey. Bill was a decorated Vietnam veteran and worked in commercial construction.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenny Joe Spivey; an aunt, Betty Simmons; and a great-aunt, Node Gordon.
Survivors include his wife, Pam Spivey of the home; his mother, Evelyn Spivey of Lombard, Ill.; four sisters, Norma "Punkin" Corse and husband Rice, Rosemary Groda and husband Glenn, both of Alma, Barbara Rupley of LaPorte, Texas, and Bonnie Spivey of Lombard; an aunt, Mildred Johnson of Alma; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and forever friends.
Memorial service with full military honors will be held at a later date at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -