|
|
Bill Spivey Jr.
Bill C. Spivey Jr., of Mountainburg, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Mulberry. He was born Feb. 15, 1952, in Houston to the late Bill Spivey Sr. and Evelyn (Hall) Spivey. Bill was a decorated Vietnam veteran and worked in commercial construction.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenny Joe Spivey; an aunt, Betty Simmons; and a great-aunt, Node Gordon.
Survivors include his wife, Pam Spivey of the home; his mother, Evelyn Spivey of Lombard, Ill.; four sisters, Norma "Punkin" Corse and husband Rice, Rosemary Groda and husband Glenn, both of Alma, Barbara Rupley of LaPorte, Texas, and Bonnie Spivey of Lombard; an aunt, Mildred Johnson of Alma; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and forever friends.
Memorial service with full military honors will be held at a later date at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 9, 2020