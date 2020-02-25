|
Billy Cameron
Billy Wayne Cameron, 67, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at his home. He was a self-employed auto mechanic.
He was preceded in death by a son, Terry Cameron; his parents, Earnest and Myrtle Mae (Rush) Cameron; five sisters; and two brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Sue (Price) Cameron of the home; a daughter, Carrie Gattis of Van Buren; two sons, Justen Cameron of Fort Smith and Will Cameron of Wilmington, N.C.; five sisters, Shirley Watkins of Mulberry, Darlene Johnson of Van Buren, Linda Preston of Mountainburg and Cathy Hall and Vickie Jones, both of Fort Smith; a brother, Floyd Cameron of Mountainburg; and 19 grandchildren.
Family-held celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the family residence. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 26, 2020