Billy English
Billy English, 89, of Dora died Oct. 5, 2020. He spent many years working at Ayers Furniture and MacSteel. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War and a member of Woodland Hills Church in Roland.
Billy was known as a kind and humble man who was a friend to all. He freely gave unconditional love and support to his family and made us all want to be better people. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Della Mae English; his parents, Lee and Edna English; two sisters, Lydia Hayes and Maxine Murray; and two brothers, Thurman and Homer English.
He is survived by three children, Cindy Marsh of Fort Smith, Shelia Smith of Hackett and Craig English of Glenpool, Okla.; two sisters, Norma McAlister and Debbie Alkire, both of Alma; two brothers, Bobby English of Tulsa and Aron English of Kibler; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Dora Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
