Billy Horne
Billy Joe Horne, 72, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. He was the owner of Contract Packaging Solutions in Waxahachie, Texas, and a U.S. Army Airborne Ranger veteran in the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ellis "Dutch" and Thelma (Walker) Horne; and one brother, Gene Walker.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Iris Horne of the home; one daughter, Christine Jones and husband James of Van Buren; one son, Steven Horne and wife Crystal of Frisco, Texas; two brothers, Jim Horne and wife Judy of Oklahoma City and Charles Horne and wife Carolyn of Broken Arrow, Okla.; four grandchildren, Ashleigh, Dylan, Kaylin and Makenna; and three great-grandchildren, Chloe, Coltyn and Luke.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vietnam Veterans of American, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Aug. 16, 2019