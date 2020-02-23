Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Osborne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Osborne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Osborne Obituary
Billy Osborne
Billy Don Osborne, 80, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at a local hospital. He retired from Bekaert Corp. in Van Buren. He was a member of Catcher Free Will Baptist Church, the National Rifle Association, ARKLA Arkansas Oklahoma Amputee Group and the Amputee Coalition of America.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Sue (Stanford) Osborne.
He survived by two sons, Billy Aldon Osborne and Jeffrey Steward Osborne, both of Van Buren; and two grandchildren, Christopher and Sierra Osborne.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at Ocker Memorial Chapel with burial at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends and relatives from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -