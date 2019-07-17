Home

Billy Kenneth Seabolt, 67, of Uniontown passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his home. He was a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; parents, Billy and Lois (Wilson) Seabolt; and one sister, Deborah Crescenti-Shepherd.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, in the arbor at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his son, Billy Scott Seabolt of Whittier, Calif.; one grandson, Ian Seabolt of California; four sisters, Karen Meachum of Cedar Hill, Texas, Emma Katrinka Hurt of Altus, Carol Rebsamen of Atlanta and Toni Grandon of Alma; two brothers, Daniel Ray Seabolt of Alma and Robert Scott Hartley of California; and several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on July 18, 2019
