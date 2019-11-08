Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Smith


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Smith Obituary
Billy Smith
Billy Smith, 76, of Mulberry passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. He was born Oct. 1, 1943, in Fort Smith. He was a retired auto mechanic for John's Service Center in Fort Smith, an Alma class of '62 graduate and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He loved to hunt, loved his hunting dogs and enjoyed having coffee with his friends at D's Restaurant in Alma.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; and his father, Billy Smith.
He is survived by four sons, James Smith and wife Dawn of Van Buren, Billy Smith and wife Tiffney of Ozark, Bryan Smith of Van Buren and Jeff Smith and wife Catherine of Van Buren; his mother, Hazel Smith of Alma; two sisters, Shirley Loyd of Alma and Pamela Mitchell and husband Rodney of Tulsa; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at the the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Brian Kirkendoll, Rodney Mitchell, David Abel, Grailen Davis, Louis Day and Ed Stigler.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -