Billy Smith
Billy Smith, 76, of Mulberry passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. He was born Oct. 1, 1943, in Fort Smith. He was a retired auto mechanic for John's Service Center in Fort Smith, an Alma class of '62 graduate and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He loved to hunt, loved his hunting dogs and enjoyed having coffee with his friends at D's Restaurant in Alma.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; and his father, Billy Smith.
He is survived by four sons, James Smith and wife Dawn of Van Buren, Billy Smith and wife Tiffney of Ozark, Bryan Smith of Van Buren and Jeff Smith and wife Catherine of Van Buren; his mother, Hazel Smith of Alma; two sisters, Shirley Loyd of Alma and Pamela Mitchell and husband Rodney of Tulsa; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at the the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Brian Kirkendoll, Rodney Mitchell, David Abel, Grailen Davis, Louis Day and Ed Stigler.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Nov. 9, 2019