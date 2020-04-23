|
Blas Calderon
Blas Calderon, 76, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Private burial will be at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by six daughters, Dora, Mileydi, Daysi and Marta Calderon and Gilma and Elsy Cajas; three sons, Alfonso and Wilfredo Calderon and Carlos Vazquez; six sisters, Catarina and Lucila Calderon, Maribel Garcia, Elsa Monterroza, Odilia Martinez and Vilma Galdamez; a brother, Fredis Calderon; 22 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 25, 2020