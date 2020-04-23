Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
Blas Calderon Obituary
Blas Calderon
Blas Calderon, 76, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Private burial will be at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by six daughters, Dora, Mileydi, Daysi and Marta Calderon and Gilma and Elsy Cajas; three sons, Alfonso and Wilfredo Calderon and Carlos Vazquez; six sisters, Catarina and Lucila Calderon, Maribel Garcia, Elsa Monterroza, Odilia Martinez and Vilma Galdamez; a brother, Fredis Calderon; 22 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 25, 2020
