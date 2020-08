Or Copy this URL to Share

Bob Pierce

Bobby "Bob" Pierce, 87, of Fort Smith died Aug. 16, 2020, at a local hospital.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Rye Hill Baptist Church with private burial to follow, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Pat; a daughter, Teresa Bird; a son, Bobby Pierce; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



