Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
Bobby Cole


1930 - 2019
Bobby Cole Obituary
Bobby Cole
Bobby Cole, 88, of Alma passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at a local hospital. He was a 22-year retired veteran of the U.S. Air Force, with several honors and distinguished medals; he was later a car salesman. Bobby was born Nov. 29, 1930, in Mulberry to the late Merle and Lily (Henson) Cole.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by six siblings and his beloved horse, Sam.
Survivors include two daughters, Wendy Moffitt of Idaho and Kerry Cole of Washington; three sons, Bobby John Cole of Oklahoma, Jesse Cole of Oregon and Kevin Cole of Washington; eight grandchildren; five siblings; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family-held memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Vine Prairie Baptist Church in Mulberry. Cremation is under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Nov. 4, 2019
