Bobby Davis
Bobby Lee Davis, 74, of Cecil died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Cecil.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen; three daughters, Cheryl William and Carol Davis, both of Paris, and Bobbie Davis of Fort Smith; four sons, Robert, Chris and Glence Davis, all of Georgia, and Kenneth Davis of Cecil; three sisters, Nancy, Vesta and Shirley, all of Georgia; three brothers, Buddy, Herald and Louis, all of Georgia; and numerous grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020