Bobby Charles Evans, 73, of Dyer, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, in Van Buren. He was in the upholstery business, a former truck driver and a member of Dyer First Assembly of God. He was born June 7, 1945, in Cloud Chief, Okla., to the late Josiah and Cora (Dale) Evans.
Bobby was also preceded in death by two brothers, Howard Evans and Lawrence Perryman.
Service will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at Dyer Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home of Alma.
Survivors include his wife, Geneva of the home; a sister, Geraldine Farmer of Dyer; a brother, J.C. Evans of Odessa, Texas; and several nieces and nephews, including one special nephew, J.R. Scantiln and family.
Pallbearers will be Michael Allen Scantlin, Scott Scantlin, Buck Evans, Lester Reinschmiedt, Bobby Reinschmiedt and Scottie Hinklin.
The family will visit with friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Ocker Chapel of Alma, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on May 12, 2019