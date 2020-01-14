|
|
Bobby Neidecker
Bobby Dean Neidecker, 83, of Van Buren passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was a lifelong resident of Crawford County, a cattle farmer and businessman, a member of New Hope United Methodist Church in the Oak Grove community and a 1955 graduate of Van Buren High School.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Joseph (Driscoll) and Allie Viola Hurst Neidecker; five brothers, Harold, Leonard, Johnny, Clayton and Therol "Doc"; and his wife of 54 years, Carol Jean Daugherty Neidecker.
He is survived by four children and their spouses, Brad and Glenda of Sonora, Tim and Chansouda of Oak Grove, Stan and Beth of Spring Hill, Kan., and Kimberly and Todd Mapes of Little Flock; a brother, Gene of Van Buren; three sisters, Sandra Goodman of Alma, Frances Childs of Roland, Ark., and Wilda Ginn of Heber Springs; and his wife, Debbie. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial to follow at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Jacob and Ethan Neidecker; and nephews, Bruce, Mark and Scott Neidecker and Michael Ward.
Honorary pallbearers are his square dancing and dominoes friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Jan. 18, 2020