Bobbye Manes
Bobbye G. Manes, 87, of St. Petersburg, Fla., passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 2, 1932, in Alma to Ollin and Opal Gillenwater. She retired from Dixie Cup as a production manager after 32 years of service. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Alma, where she taught Sunday school and an active member of the church choir since was 16 years old.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, R.C. Manes; and a sister, Norma Moseley and husband Jim.
She is survived by a daughter, Julie Manes and husband Mike Furman of St. Petersburg; two sons, Mark Manes and wife Jane and Phillip Manes, both of Alma; five grandchildren, Jennifer and Jason Pitts of Alma, Lisa Manes Whalen of Alma, Erica and Chris Howard of Texas, Erin and Wesly Clark of Fayetteville and Ethan and Jonalee Vogel of Alma; five great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Sue Shields and husband Larry of Texas.
Private graveside memorial service will be held at a later date, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
