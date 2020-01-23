|
Braiden Turner
Braiden Wayne Turner, infant son of Megan and Billy Turner of Van Buren, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sisters, Shayne and Olivia Turner, both of the home; and his grandparents, Marilyn and Dewayne Taylor of Diamond, Mo., and Joeanna and Daniel Turner of Jonesboro.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020