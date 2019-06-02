Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Resources
More Obituaries for Brandon Kling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brandon Kling


1980 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brandon Kling Obituary
Brandon Kling
Brandon Kling, 38, of Lowell passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at his home. He was an auto body painter. He loved fishing and four wheeling, camping and going to concerts. He never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Melva Coleman; grandmother, Emily Kling; and two uncles, Timmy and Kevin Kling.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Pam and Dale Hayer; his father, James Kling; his brothers, Heath and Dustin Kling; grandparents, Jimmie Lee and Jerry Burress; grandfather, Ray Kling; grandparents, Mike and Denise Schroeder; aunt, Jackie Bieker and husband Brent; uncle, Jerry Burress and wife Kim; cousins, Jaycee, Sidney and Ross Bieker and Jordan and Logan Burress; and his many, many friends.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now