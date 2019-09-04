|
|
Brandon Stockton
Brandon Scott Stockton, 31, of Alma passed away Sept. 1, 2019, at his home. He was born May 29, 1988, in Abilene, Texas.
Survivors include his husband, Raymond M. Stockton of the home; his fur baby, Charlee; his mother, Tina McDowell of Alma; his father, Scotty Stockton of Alma; his maternal grandfather, Dickie White Sr. of Abilene; his paternal grandmother, Georgia Stockton of Alma; and two sisters, Samantha McCabe of Alma and LaTrisha Gooch of Van Buren.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Ocker Chapel in Alma. Cremation and services are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Sept. 5, 2019