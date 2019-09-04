Home

Brenda D. Edgar Ramsey, 57, of Farmington died Aug. 28, 2019, in Fayetteville. She was born May 15, 1962, in Van Buren. Brenda found a real passion in nursing and helping other people, establishing a 20-plus-year career in the field. Brenda was a loving mother and grandmother. She will be missed dearly.
She was preceded in death by sister, Kathy Nelson; a brother, Danny Ray Edgar; and her grandparents, Johnny and Emogene Jones.
Survivors include a daughter, Jessica Hayes (Jason); her life companion, Dave Ramsey; two loved bonus children, Kevin Ramsey (Christa) and Stacy Ramsey; her mother, Velma Darrow; six siblings; her adoptive parents, Bob and Mauria Aspell and their four children; 14 grandchildren; and her beloved childhood friend, Barbara Oliver.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services in Rogers.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service.
Online condolences may be made at www.stockdale-moodyfs.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Sept. 5, 2019
