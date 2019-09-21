|
Brittney Sebo
Brittney Ruth Annette Sebo, 23, of Spiro passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker, an eight-year member of the Van Buren Marching Band and a cross-country runner. She attended Bridge Church in Fort Smith. Brittney also was a volunteer at local nursing homes and churches.
She is survived by her husband, Christopher Sebo of the home; a daughter, Sarah Annette Sebo of the home; a son, Joseph Lee Sebo of the home; her parents, David Fagan of Van Buren and Melissa Jeffries of Fort Smith; a brother, John Fagan of Van Buren; maternal grandparents, Raymond and Annette Jeffries of Fort Smith; and paternal grandparents, John and Wanda Fagan of Van Buren.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Heritage Church in Van Buren with interment at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Sebo, David Fagan, John Fagan, Jeff Ferguson, Michael Evans and Matthew Galyen.
Family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at Ocker Chapel, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Sept. 22, 2019