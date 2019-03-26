|
Bryan McClelland
Bryan Keith McClelland, 52, of Van Buren died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at his home.
Family-held memorial will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Shipley Baptist Church in Van Buren. Arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by four sisters, Jean Snow and Joyce Watson, both of Van Buren, Terri Foley of Wilmington, N.C., and Leighann Newman of Fort Smith; and a brother, Joe McClelland of Fort Smith.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019
