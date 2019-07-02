Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
King Cemetery
Mulberry, AR
View Map
Resources
Buddy Belt Obituary
Buddy Belt
Buddy C. Belt, 79, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at his home. He was born Feb. 9, 1940, in Arbuckle Island to the late Roy and Winnie Belt. He was a bus driver for Van Buren School District, the owner/operator of Bond Special Salvage and served in the National Guard and Army Reserves.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alfreda Belt.
He is survived by two daughters, Sandra Davis and husband Tim of Chester and Dana Kiepe of Fort Smith; a son, Randy Belt and wife Sherry of Chester; a sister, Glenda Gilstrap of Stockton, Calif.; a brother, Jackie Belt of Van Buren; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at King Cemetery in Mulberry, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on July 3, 2019
