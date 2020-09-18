Carl Ballenger
Carl Wayne Ballenger, 76, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at a local hospital. He was an automobile salesman, owned rental property and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Norman Ballenger.
He is survived by his wife, Nina Ballenger of the home; a son, Buckley Ballenger and wife Melissa of Oklahoma City; and two grandchildren, Phillip and Presley.
Graveside memorial service with military honors was held Monday, Sept. 21 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
