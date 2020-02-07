|
|
Carl Barnes
Carl W. Barnes, 78, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Fayetteville. He retired after 45 years from Coca-Cola Bottling Co. in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Price and Minnie B. (Young) Barnes; his wife, Mary Ellen; two sisters, Martha and Patsy and two brothers Edward and Tommy.
He is survived by two daughters, Lucinda White of Fort Smith and Andrea Dlouhy of Torrance, Calif.; two sons, Carl Barnes Jr. of Missouri and Gary Barnes of Van Buren; a sister, Mary Lou Huckeby of Van Buren; six grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be scheduled at a later date at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 9, 2020