Carl Bell
Carl Richard Bell, age 79, of Springdale entered the gates of heaven on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. He was born March 11, 1940, in Van Buren to Fletcher and Mary Elizabeth (Jamison) Bell. Carl was an all-around athlete (except football because his daddy said no) excelling in track, basketball, baseball and golf. He also refereed and later in life took up fishing (Annie was always better). Just out of high school, he attended spring training with the Pittsburgh Pirates and many years later was invited to play on the senior pro golf tour but turned it down. He achieved 11 holes-in-one (that's not a typo and that's not miniature golf) during his life.
His mad math skills morphed into computer programming, where he wrote computer code like no one's business. He worked his way up in data processing with Tyson and Walmart. He became the data processing manager for Hudson Foods and George's, from where he retired. He could hold up those old manila hole-punch cards and tell you what it meant and what it would do.
Carl loved the Lord, having served as a deacon, and was a member of Elmdale Baptist Church in Springdale.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 42 years, Donna Lou (Briley) Bell; and two brothers, Jimmy and Johnnie Bell.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Annie (Rice) Bell; four children, Kevin (Lisa) Bell, Jeff Bell, Carla (Todd) Phillips and Simone (Derrel) Brock; four grandchildren, Ashley (Aaron) Peeples, Matthew (Haley) Phillips, Madison Phillips and Lane Brock; three great-grandchildren, Morgan, Carson and Hudson; a sister, Mary Beth Coble; and a brother, Gene Bell.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Elmdale Baptist Church with burial to follow at Friendship Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berna Funeral Home.
Visitation will begin at noon Wednesday, prior to the service.
Memorials may be made in Carl's memory to Elmdale Baptist Church, 1700 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale, AR 72762.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 19, 2020