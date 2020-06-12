Carl Johnson
Carl Edward Johnson, 63, of Mountainburg died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include his wife, Wendy; and three sons, Karl, James and Christopher Johnson.
Carl Edward Johnson, 63, of Mountainburg died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include his wife, Wendy; and three sons, Karl, James and Christopher Johnson.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jun. 12 to Jun. 17, 2020.