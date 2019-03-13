|
Carmel Kattich
Carmel Lee Bryant Kattich, 71, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at a local hospital. She was owner/operator of chicken houses for Tyson Foods. She was a quilter and sewer.
She was preceded in death her father, Jimmy Bryant; and one son, Michael Alan Eddy.
A family-held graveside memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Atkins Cemetery in St. Paul. Cremation is under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by her mother, Marguerite (Cornett) Bryant of Van Buren; her husband, Jess Kattich of the home; two sons, David Ferguson of San Diego, Calif., and Mark Kattich and wife Angela of Van Buren; two sisters, Carolyn Pinkerton and husband Don and Lisa Workman and husband Mike, all of Van Buren; one brother, Clayton Bryant and wife Sandy of Sheldon, Mo.; and eight grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Research, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 16, 2019