Carol Ann McClure Jones, 70, of Fort Smith died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Hartman Cemetery under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
She is survived by her husband, Allen Jones of Hartman; two daughters, LaGena Luttrell of Paris and Mildred Jones of Fort Smith; two sons, Earl McClure of Seattle and Raymond Jones of Kibler; two sisters, Patsy Sivage of Kibler and Nancy McClure of Fort Smith; 18 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Sept. 11, 2019
