Carolyn Bell

Carolyn Jane Bell, 79, of Ozark, Mo., died Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home in Nixa, Mo.

She is survived by four daughters, Debbie Patrylick, Carrie Putnam, Vicki Perkins and Shanda Louzader; a son, Steve Bell; a sister, Betsy Dade; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 18 at the funeral home.



