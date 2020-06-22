Carolyn Bell
Carolyn Jane Bell, 79, of Ozark, Mo., died Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home in Nixa, Mo.
She is survived by four daughters, Debbie Patrylick, Carrie Putnam, Vicki Perkins and Shanda Louzader; a son, Steve Bell; a sister, Betsy Dade; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 18 at the funeral home.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jun. 22 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa
