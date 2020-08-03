1/1
Carolyn Silva
Carolyn Ann Silva, 78, of Rudy passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at her home. She worked for Integrated Device Technology in Salinas, Calif. She was a member of Republican Women and volunteered at Crawford County Hospital in Van Buren. She was a member of Heritage Church in Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Byron; a son, William Byron; her parents, Thomas Allen and Ella Mae (Van Brunt) Mills; a sister, Connie Mills; and four brothers, Thomas, Harrison, Walter and Thomas Mills.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Silva of the home; a daughter, Jennifer McNutt of Rogers; three sons, Martin Toney of Shasta, Calif., and Timothy Toney and Ben and David Silva, both of Rudy; two brothers, James and Earl Mills, both of Uniontown; six grandchildren, Christa Westfall, Thomas, Angela, David and Athena Beck and Averie Edgington.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 at the U.S. National Cemetery Pavilion in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
