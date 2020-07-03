C.E. Dougan
Clark "C.E." Elijah Dougan, 73, of Van Buren left this Earth for his heavenly home on June 30, 2020. He was born Dec. 12, 1946, to W.C. and Jo Dougan.
He retired from a career in banking that spanned 40 years. He resided in Van Buren his entire life and loved his hometown. Over the years, he actively served the community in various roles of leadership. He served as chairman of the Van Buren Municipal Utilities Commission for 39 years.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Van Buren, where he served as a deacon and chairman of the finance committee. He leaves behind a legacy of courage, strength and hope supplied by his faith in Jesus Christ.
His greatest joy was being Poppy to his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, spending time at his cabin in Mountainburg and learning to play his ukulele. He played a mean hand of rummy 500, Skip-Bo and Mexican train.
He was preceded in death by his father, W.C. Dougan; and a brother, Harvey Paul Dougan.
He is survived by his mother, Jo Dougan; his wife of 51 years, Jean Ellyne; two daughters, Meredith Himaya and husband Alex and Stacy Seeger; six grandchildren, Katherine, Elijah, Benjamin and Lemley Himaya and Samuel and Clark Seeger; a sister, Phyllis Long; and a brother, Roger Dougan.
Private family burial will be under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home. No formal services are planned.
Family and friends are invited to watch an online video of C.E.'s life at CEDougan.com
beginning July 12.
Memorial gifts may be made to Open Hands Ministry — First Baptist Church, 1121 Main St., Van Buren, AR 72956.