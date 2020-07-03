1/1
C.E. Dougan
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share C.E.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
C.E. Dougan
Clark "C.E." Elijah Dougan, 73, of Van Buren left this Earth for his heavenly home on June 30, 2020. He was born Dec. 12, 1946, to W.C. and Jo Dougan.
He retired from a career in banking that spanned 40 years. He resided in Van Buren his entire life and loved his hometown. Over the years, he actively served the community in various roles of leadership. He served as chairman of the Van Buren Municipal Utilities Commission for 39 years.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Van Buren, where he served as a deacon and chairman of the finance committee. He leaves behind a legacy of courage, strength and hope supplied by his faith in Jesus Christ.
His greatest joy was being Poppy to his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, spending time at his cabin in Mountainburg and learning to play his ukulele. He played a mean hand of rummy 500, Skip-Bo and Mexican train.
He was preceded in death by his father, W.C. Dougan; and a brother, Harvey Paul Dougan.
He is survived by his mother, Jo Dougan; his wife of 51 years, Jean Ellyne; two daughters, Meredith Himaya and husband Alex and Stacy Seeger; six grandchildren, Katherine, Elijah, Benjamin and Lemley Himaya and Samuel and Clark Seeger; a sister, Phyllis Long; and a brother, Roger Dougan.
Private family burial will be under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home. No formal services are planned.
Family and friends are invited to watch an online video of C.E.'s life at CEDougan.com beginning July 12.
Memorial gifts may be made to Open Hands Ministry — First Baptist Church, 1121 Main St., Van Buren, AR 72956.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jul. 3 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
July 3, 2020
Great dad to his girls-He will be missed. Prayers of comfort to all.
Shanna Morgason
Friend
July 3, 2020
An honorable man, a legend in Crawford County, he will leave behind many memories and a lifetime of character building lessons he has inspired in his children, grandkids the people he has worked with at Church, as well as in the community. You will be missed.
M. Shannon Hurst
Friend
July 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Prayers for your family
Roy and Debbie Kendrick
Family
July 3, 2020
My prayers are with you all during this difficult time. Mr. Dougan was a great man and it was a pleasure to get to know him and his Wife. My heart breaks but to know he is no longer in pain brings joy. Love and prayers to you all!
Jamie Bauer
Friend
July 3, 2020
CE was a special person and cousin. I loved him dearly! He touched my heart in so many ways. Our prayers are with his beautiful family. Love u all!
Deana Law Duckworth
Family
July 3, 2020
I worked with/for C.E. two different times in my career. First at City National Bank and lastly at Bank of the Ozarks from which we both retired. He was an outstanding person and leader with a great sense of humor. He will be missed. Condolence to his family in your loss but be assured he is happy and whole again in heaven. God Bless you all and I pray that his comfort surrounds you in this time of loss.
Gary Newton
Coworker
July 3, 2020
C E was salt of the earth. He earned my utmost respect. Jean Ellyne and family, may you feel the presence of God as you learn to live without him.
David Foust
Friend
July 2, 2020
I remember C.E. from our days in Cub Scouts, where his Mother Jo was our Den Mother. These memories are precious.❤
Tommy Lloyd
Friend
July 2, 2020
My prayers are with you all for comfortnot for Mr Dougan because I know he is with our Heavenly Father right now, pain free. I feel so blessed to have been able to know such a great man and his precious wife. He loved his family so muchvery proud of his daughters and grandchildren.
Christie Wilson
Friend
July 2, 2020
C.E. Was a great man.He was my 1st. cousin and as kids we loved to play on the pond at the old home place.We had many good times.I tweeted CE he got back.He knew my prayers were with him and that I loved him very much.God Bless his family.
Patsy Ellison
Family
July 2, 2020
My heart breaks for your family. What a joy it was to see you on your weekly visits. My prayers are with you ♥
Shanna Wells
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved