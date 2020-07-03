I worked with/for C.E. two different times in my career. First at City National Bank and lastly at Bank of the Ozarks from which we both retired. He was an outstanding person and leader with a great sense of humor. He will be missed. Condolence to his family in your loss but be assured he is happy and whole again in heaven. God Bless you all and I pray that his comfort surrounds you in this time of loss.

Gary Newton

Coworker