Chance Butchner
Chance Edward Butchner, 45, of Ozark died Monday, July 8, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service was held Saturday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark with burial at Stillwell Cemetery in Clarksville.
He is survived by his wife, Amber; a son, Wyatt Butchner of the home; his parents, Deloris and Don Smith of Clarksville; two sisters, Rolana Havener of Little Rock and Chanda Wisdom of Van Buren; and a brother, Tim Smith of Lamar.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on July 17, 2019