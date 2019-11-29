Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Carroll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Carroll Obituary
Charles Carroll
Charles Ralph Carroll, 83, of Van Buren, formerly of Tulsa, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at his home. He was a retired president from the Bank of Henryetta and a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Tulsa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Clinton and Rhoda (Albritton) Carroll, and five brothers.
He is survived by a daughter, Pam Kindy of Van Buren; a son, Randy Carroll and his wife Sharon of Melbourne, Fla.; a sister, Betty Starr of Tulsa; and two grandchildren, Robert Day of Fort Smith and Kristin Kindy of Van Buren.
Graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -