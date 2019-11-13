|
|
Charles Overstreet
Charles Don Overstreet, 80, of Arkoma passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. He was born Feb. 27, 1939, in Fort Smith to John and Essie Mae (Holmes) Overstreet. Charles was the owner and operator of Arkoma Beauty Salon for 48 years. He retired from Bowling World/Holiday Lanes with 20 years of service. He also worked at the Arkansas Blood Institute and Southwest Times Record. He was of the Baptist faith.
Charles was pretty much the center of attention wherever he went. To know him was to love him. He had his way of making everyone around him feel special.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three siblings, Sue Shackelford, Bob Overstreet and Kay Dye; and two great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carole Overstreet; a daughter, Tonya Anderson and husband Charles of Kibler; three sons, Greg Overstreet and wife Carri of Puyallup, Wash., Van Overstreet and wife Lynn of Arkoma and Eric Overstreet and wife Priscilla of Fort Smith; 12 grandchildren, Wendye Chesher and husband James of Arkoma, Brandon Harris and wife Trista of Muldrow, Sheena Overstreet of McMillan, Wash., Ian Overstreet and wife Jackie of Lakewood, Wash., Wendye, Zachary and Curtis Overstreet of Puyallup, Kyler Overstreet and wife Promiss of Cedarville and Hannah Webster and husband Michael and Haley, Sydney and Trevor Overstreet, all of Fort Smith; two sisters, Alva Harrald and husband Tom of Pocola and June Freeman of Pocola; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Overstreet was cremated under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home of Fort Smith.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Nov. 16, 2019