Charles Parks
Charles "Charley" Earl Parks, 76, passed from this Earth on Oct. 2, 2020, after a battle with COVID-19. He was born March 28, 1944, in Fort Smith.
Charley spent his years farming and growing plants, working alongside his brother at Parks Brothers Farm. He was a member at Pleasant Valley Church of Christ for many years, where he served as a deacon. The children of his church knew him best as "Mr. Charley, the giver of gum and hugs." He was generous to a fault and always willing to help out anyone in need.
He was known as a prankster and liked nothing better than to watch chaos ensue from one of his pranks. We all loved his ornery smile and soft chuckle. Charley pranked all his life, from releasing a snake in the basement hallway of Van Buren High School when he was a senior, locking Van Buren High School staff in the teacher's lounge, to throwing fireworks under the deck on the 4th of July.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carol (Gibson) Parks of the home; two daughters, Lacey (Parks) Shirley and Shaina Parks; a son, Jason Parks; a brother, Paul Parks; and three granddaughters, Faith, Clara and Anna Shirley.
No services will be held at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Southern Christian Home, 100 W. Harding St., Morrilton, AR 72110.
