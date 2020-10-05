1/1
Charles Parks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Parks
Charles "Charley" Earl Parks, 76, passed from this Earth on Oct. 2, 2020, after a battle with COVID-19. He was born March 28, 1944, in Fort Smith.
Charley spent his years farming and growing plants, working alongside his brother at Parks Brothers Farm. He was a member at Pleasant Valley Church of Christ for many years, where he served as a deacon. The children of his church knew him best as "Mr. Charley, the giver of gum and hugs." He was generous to a fault and always willing to help out anyone in need.
He was known as a prankster and liked nothing better than to watch chaos ensue from one of his pranks. We all loved his ornery smile and soft chuckle. Charley pranked all his life, from releasing a snake in the basement hallway of Van Buren High School when he was a senior, locking Van Buren High School staff in the teacher's lounge, to throwing fireworks under the deck on the 4th of July.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carol (Gibson) Parks of the home; two daughters, Lacey (Parks) Shirley and Shaina Parks; a son, Jason Parks; a brother, Paul Parks; and three granddaughters, Faith, Clara and Anna Shirley.
No services will be held at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Southern Christian Home, 100 W. Harding St., Morrilton, AR 72110.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 5, 2020
I will miss your smiling face. Your kindness was immense. I loved working for you at Parks Brothers and serving you and Carol at J&J's in Alma. Your pranks are rememberable. Your laughter contagious. Your faith in our Lord Jesus Christ flooded over. I was so blessed to have known you and loved you. My deepest sympathies to the Parks family and friends. You will be so missed. ♥
Kathy Wiley.
Kathy Wiley
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved