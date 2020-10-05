Charles Parks

I will miss your smiling face. Your kindness was immense. I loved working for you at Parks Brothers and serving you and Carol at J&J's in Alma. Your pranks are rememberable. Your laughter contagious. Your faith in our Lord Jesus Christ flooded over. I was so blessed to have known you and loved you. My deepest sympathies to the Parks family and friends. You will be so missed. ♥

Kathy Wiley.

