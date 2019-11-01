Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Brookdale Senior Living
5501 Duncan Road
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Charles Price


1927 - 2019
Charles Price Obituary
Charles Price
Charles R. Price, 92, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. He was born Jan. 22, 1927, in Fort Smith to Joseph W. Price Jr. and Alice Donoghue Price. He was a member of Central Presbyterian Church, a 32nd degree Mason of Belle Point Lodge No. 20, an Eagle Scout, a ham radio operator, a graduate of Arkansas Tech University Class of 1963, a former director for Abilities Unlimited and had formerly worked for Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Sellars Price; a sister, Dorothy Mae Clopton; and a brother, William E. Price.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living, 5501 Duncan Road, Fort Smith. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
He is survived by two daughters, Charla Munyak and her husband Frank of Van Buren and Paula Sangster and her husband Tom of Fort Smith; three grandchildren, Angela Shackelford, Tara Ree and Christa Elliott; six great-grandchildren, Luke and Riley Shackelford, Kizer and Charlie Ree and Hayden and Jase Elliott.
To send an online tribute, go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Nov. 2, 2019
