Charles Smith
Charles William Smith, 72, of Mulberry passed away Aug. 6, 2019, at a local hospital. He was born Aug. 3, 1947, in Paragould to the late William Olen and Wanda (Thompson) Smith. He served in various law enforcement roles and retired from the Arkansas Crime Information Center. He was a member of Dyer Baptist Church, Gideons International and the National Rifle Association.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Linda Reichardt.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at Hight Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Smith of the home; one daughter, Kimberly Fisher and husband Dennis of Huntsville; two sons, Donald Wayne Smith and wife Gillian of Spring, Texas, and Barry Cooper of Mulberry; one sister, Dana McDonald of Little Rock; five grandchildren; two granddaughters-in-law; and two great-grandsons.
Pallbearers will be Seth Fisher, Jason Sisemore, Bill Liggett, Kerry Brown, Richard Hoffman and Joe Bradshaw.
Honorary pallbearers are Jeremy Fisher and members of the senior adult Sunday school class at Dyer Baptist Church.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 759, Alma, AR 72921.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Aug. 9, 2019