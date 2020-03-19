|
Charles Sullivan
Charles Ray Sullivan, 83, of Van Buren was called home to be with the Lord on March 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born Aug. 3, 1936, to Tom H. and Anna Sullivan in Briggsville. Growing up in rural Arkansas, Charles developed a love for the outdoors, which led to a career in forestry after four years of military service and graduation from the University of Arkansas at Monticello in 1963. He and Nina married and settled in El Dorado, where he accepted a position as district forester with the Arkansas Forestry Commission, which he held until his retirement 42 years later.
Charles played an active role in his church and community, serving as president of El Dorado Boys & Girls Club, a Boy Scout leader and a volunteer baseball and softball coach for many years. He was a founding member of the Kiwanis Club in Van Buren and served on the Van Buren Boys & Girls Club Board of Directors.
Charles was a man of great compassion and empathy whose generosity knew no bounds. He had a heart for people and made everyone he met feel loved. He was a servant leader who led by example, a kind and benevolent peacemaker with abounding wisdom. His faith in God was evident in everything he did. He quietly and humbly lived out the love of Christ in his daily walk. His children and grandchildren will cherish their memories of the hours spent with their Dad and Papaw on the ball fields and in the woods.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Anna Jewel Fryar; two brothers, Thomas Sullivan and Paul Sullivan; and a granddaughter, Hannah Joy Sullivan.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nina Stahl Sullivan; three sons, Mark Sullivan (Maria) of Van Buren, Brad Sullivan of Hot Springs (Jill) and Wes Sullivan (Melissa) of Gravette; and a daughter, Sarah Sartor (Byron) of Alma. He was the proud grandfather of Bethany, Emily, Hayley, Allison, Caitlin, Faith, Madison, Bryce, Rhyan and Zach; and great-grandfather of Drake.
Service for the family will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at Heritage Church and streamed online at Heritage Church Van Buren Live Stream at www.youtube.com/channel/UCFGfZhmLxviRzsqNQsiuitA/live. Burial will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Zion Cemetery in Briggsville, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Byron Sartor, Mark Sullivan, Brad Sullivan, Wes Sullivan, Ron Sullivan, Greg Cheshier and Chris Primm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to While We're Waiting, P.O. Box 22823, Hot Springs, AR 71903; or Heritage Church, 1604 E. Pointer Trail, Van Buren, AR 72956.
Since there will be no formal visitation due to the current public health concerns, the family asks that you please sign Charles' online tribute at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 20, 2020