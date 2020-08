Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family

Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family

Cheryl Howard

Cheryl Ann Howard, 57, died Aug. 23, 2020, in Barling.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren.

She is survived by a daughter, Ellen Gandy; two sisters, Tami Green and and Lori Brammer; a brother, Rodney Farmer; and a grandchild.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store